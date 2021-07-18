Knife-wielding attacker sought for Midtown stabbing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The assailant who stabbed a 29-year-old man at his parked vehicle in Murray Hill earlier this month remains at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on Saturday an image of the attacker behind the July 4 assault, which occurred at 4 a.m. in front of 3 East 36th St.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect and the victim had been engaged in a previous dispute for reasons that remain under investigation.

According to police, the words turned physical when the suspect attacked the victim as he returned to his vehicle, plunging a knife twice into the victim’s torso.

Following the attack, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading southbound on 5th Avenue.

Police said the victim went by private means to Staten Island University Hospital North for treatment; he was listed in stable condition. The incident was reported to the Midtown South Precinct.

Cops described the attacker as a man with a dark complexion believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.