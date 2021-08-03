Brute randomly attacks woman on SoHo street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police need the public’s help in finding the brute who clotheslined a senior woman like a wrestler on a SoHo street last month.

The NYPD released video of the violent, random assault which occurred at 10:10 p.m. on July 27 in front of 179 Mulberry St.

According to law enforcement sources, the 68-year-old woman was attacked as she picked up a storage cart that had been discarded in a pile of trash left at the curb.

The video shows the man walking by and swinging his right arm at the woman’s face, knocking her backward. The suspect casually looked back at the fallen victim and walked away from the scene, heading northbound along Mulberry Street.

The incident was reported to the 5th Precinct. Police said the woman refused medical attention at the scene.

As shown on the video, the attacker had a light complexion and wore a navy blue shirt with white rings on the short sleeves, light blue shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.