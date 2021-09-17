Greedy bandits robbed man in Tribeca, forced him to visit bank for more money

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

No amount of money seemed to satisfy two crooks in Tribeca who robbed a 19-year-old man at a subway station earlier this week, police reported.

After initially taking a c-note from the victim, cops said, the suspects forced the man to take them to a nearby bank and withdraw more cash for them.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 inside the mezzanine of the Chambers Street stop on the 1/2/3 lines, near the corner of West Broadway and Chambers Street.

According to authorities, the two crooks confronted the victim, with one individual threatening, “Get over here, give me all your money or I’ll hurt you.”

Fearing his safety, police reported, the victim handed over $100 in cash from his wallet — but that wasn’t enough for the crooks, who demanded $2,000 from him, and ordered him to take them to his bank.

The victim then exited from the station with the crooks and walked over to the TD Bank at 166 Chambers St., a block west of the train station. Law enforcement sources said the victim withdrew $800 in cash from the ATM and handed it over to the perpetrators — but they still weren’t satisfied.

Police reported that the crooks then forced the victim to make a withdrawal at the teller window. But the robbers’ bid for extra bucks was foiled after a bank teller, noticing the victim in distress, asked if he was okay.

The suspects then bolted from the bank and fled in an unknown direction, authorities said.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct. The victim was not injured.

On Sept. 17, the NYPD released images of the perpetrators taken from inside the TD Bank.

Police described one of the suspects as a man with a dark complexion and a thin build, standing about 6 feet tall; he wore a black du-rag, a black surgical mask, a black graphic t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

His accomplice was described as a man with a dark complexion and a thin build, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with short dark curly hair; he wore a surgical mask, a white jacket over a white t-shirt, pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.