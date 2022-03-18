New Middle Eastern restaurant Lashevet opens on the Upper East Side

Lashevet, a new restaurant and coffeehouse, is set to open on the Upper East Side, allowing guests to expand their knowledge of the world of vibrant cuisine rich with a history of Middle Eastern traditions, professional service and high-quality products.

Boris Lidukhover, the restaurateur of the highly acclaimed Sushi Dojo in the East Village, joined Larisa (Lola) Sheihet, Ph.D. chemist in food science, to create a space to introduce New York City to the beauty of Middle Eastern cuisine.

Lashevet is the name of the restaurant and holds multiple meanings. Translated from Hebrew Lashevet means “to sit” or “to settle.” The restaurant team plan to embody this meaning by inviting their guests to sit and enjoy family-style hospitality. Additionally, “La” means “to” and “Shevet” means “tribe” in the Hebrew language. To the team, this meaning serves as a dedication to the tribe of neighbors, friends and guests from far and wide.

The restaurant’s design is also inspired by the traditional Middle Eastern atmosphere of warmth, simplicity and comfort combined with contemporary elegance. The walls covered with wallpaper feature a Middle Eastern architecture pattern, with the room lit up by hanging Moroccan lamps adding an eye-catching flair to the décor.

Guests should expect a fusion of different Moroccan, Israeli and Lebanese flavors created by Chef Majid (Jay) Moulay Alami. Chef Jay brings over 30 years of experience to the kitchen having cooked in Europe and NYC top-notch restaurants including Escape, the W and Wallsé. Chef Jay’s experience and talent combined with Lola’s expertise and Israeli background created Lashevet’s thoughtful and unique menu.

The daytime menu at Lashevet, served from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is completely vegetarian, with vegan options available featuring traditional dishes, soups and salads. These items match well with specialty Moroccan tea and Turkish coffee.

The dinner menu, served from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., shifts to more authentic mezze plates, appetizers and entrees cooked from a selection of vegetables, meats, seafood and plant-based ingredients thoughtfully designed to appeal to all tastes.

Lashevet is open every week from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Make reservations on RESY to experience Lashevet’s take on Middle Eastern cuisine.