Possible grenade at New York Marathon finish line shuts down Central Park, causes mass evacuation

The New York City marathon hub in Central Park was frantically evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious device was discovered near the finish line, authorities confirmed.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City marathon hub in Central Park was frantically evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious device was discovered near the finish line, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. on West Drive at West 67th Street as preparations for Sunday’s race were getting underway and parkgoers took in the sights.

“Get out of the park, now!” marathon security roared after the device was discovered. Initial reports indicated that the suspicious object may have been a grenade and, police sources say, was found a mere 200 meters from the finish line.

Marathon officials blocked access to the park as the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit and bomb squad were called in to investigate. In about twenty minutes the device was deemed inert and was removed. It is currently unclear why or when the device was left in the area.

This comes the same weekend some 50,000 people are expected to run the 26.2-mile trek through the five boroughs.

A marathon spokesperson declined to comment.