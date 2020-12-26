Woman takes fatal fall while walking between subway cars on Upper West Side: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Walking between the cars on a moving subway train proved fatal for a 32-year-old woman who fell to her death on the 2 line in Manhattan early on Saturday morning.

The deadly plunge happened on board a Brooklyn-bound 2 train approaching the 96th Street-Broadway station on the Upper West Side at about 12:57 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Officers from the 24th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 3, along with EMS units, responded to a 911 call about a person struck by a train.

Responding officers and EMS units found the victim unconscious and unresponsive under the stopped train; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

At this time, it appears her death was accidental. The MTA prohibits riders from walking or riding between moving subway cars due to the high risk of injury and death. Seven people died from falls between moving cars in 2018.