A modern Italian reverie in Chelsea: Lulla’s is where savory cocktails and summer dreams collide

There is a certain magic in stumbling upon a place that feels both like a scene from a film and an invitation to stay until closing. Lulla’s, nestled in the vibrant heart of Chelsea, is that place—a modern Italian dream dressed in color, kissed with comfort, and lit with the subtle electricity of good taste and better company.

The atmosphere walks a delicious tightrope between fresh and familiar—contemporary lines softened by cozy textures, with flashes of vibrant color that echo the exuberance of a sun-drenched trattoria on the Amalfi Coast. There is brass that gleams like gold jewelry at dusk, mirror-lined walls that stretch and flirt with the light, and a bar that beckons like a siren song to those who know the difference between a drink and a ritual.

And at Lulla’s, cocktails are indeed rituals.

The Classic martini is executed with reverence: Beefeater gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters. It is the kind of composition that requires no embellishment—simple, exact, and elegant enough to silence even the most distracted mind. Then, there is The Lulla, their savory signature. Built with Malfy Originale Italian gin, Contratto Bianco, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, and garnished with pickled vegetables, it’s a love letter to Italy’s botanical brilliance—herbaceous, refined, and just eccentric enough to steal your heart.

If dusk turns into decadence, The Espresso martini rises to the occasion. Choose your base—vodka, tequila, or gin—and let it unfold with Borghetti di Vero Caffè, Cynar, and freshly pulled espresso. It is rich, bitter, sultry—a late-night confession in cocktail form.

This is not your usual cocktail bar. Lulla’s hums with intention. It is a place for laughter and secrets, for catching up with old friends or locking eyes with someone new across the brass bar. The music bounces just enough to remind you this is a fun place, but the experience is laced with depth—a kind of operatic joy grounded by Italian elegance and just the right amount of edge.

Lulla’s doesn’t demand formality, but it inspires a little drama. Arrive glowing from the summer sun, stay glowing from the cocktails, and let the mirror catch you at your most charming angle.

This is Chelsea’s ode to modern Italy: savory, golden, and just a touch intoxicating.

