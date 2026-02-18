PHOTOS: Chinatown lights up the Lunar New Year with annual firecracker ceremony

Chinatown celebrated the Lunar New Year with the 28th annual Firecracker Ceremony.

Chinatown literally lit up for the Lunar New Year with the 28th annual Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Feb. 17.

Hundreds of spectators gathered on Chrystie & Grand Streets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., kicking off the Year of the Horse celebration with a lion dance, music, giveaways, and dignitaries dotted the eye of a dragon, and then fed it lettuce, which symbolizes harvesting wealth and good fortune.

Children held up sparklers and danced beneath a shower of confetti as they commemorated the holiday. With toy horses, dragon-inspired knitted hats, families enjoyed the day together, handing out red envelopes and wishing everyone a new year of peace, good health, and prosperity.

The festivities will continue with a Lunar Parade in Chinatown on March 1, kicking off at 1 p.m. on Mott and Canal Streets.