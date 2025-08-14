Harlem pays tribute: 135th Street to be renamed in honor of Harry Belafonte

A section of 135th Street in Harlem is going to be renamed for Harry Belafonte.

A portion of 135th Street in Harlem will soon be renamed in honor of civil rights activist Harry Belafonte.

The renaming honors Belafonte’s deep connection to Harlem, where his work both on and off the screen continues to inspire new generations to come.

Belafonte, born and raised in Harlem, worked his way to becoming successful in the music and film industry. After dropping out of George Washington High School to serve in the Navy, he returned to New York City and worked as a janitor’s assistant.

It was on 135th Street that Belafonte realized what he was destined to do. At work, he was given tickets to the American Negro Theatre (ANT), which was located where the current Schomburg Center resides.

After the show, he knew that theatre was his calling.

Belafonte’s film career took off with his role in Carmen Jones (1954), a film that featured an all-Black cast, helping pave the way for Black actors in Hollywood.

He went on to star in numerous films and became the first African American to win an Emmy for his 1959 special of Tonight with Harry Belafonte.

In addition to his acting career, Belafonte made waves in the music industry with his 1956 album, Calypso.

Calypso music is a style of Caribbean music that originated from Trinidad and Tobago. According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, Belafonte exposed Americans to Calypso music and sold over one million copies within a year.

But Belafonte’s influence went far beyond entertainment. Belafonte was a tireless civil rights activist, working very closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., being an organizer of the March on Washington, and helping finance many civil rights initiatives.

According to the New York Times, he was inspired by people in the Navy to study Black history. He was introduced to various African American authors, one of them being W.E.B. Du Bois.

“Harry Belafonte did everything he could to help civil rights. He believed in having everyone be treated in the same manner,” said Sid Howard, walking coach for the New York Road Runners Striders program.

In recognition of his lifelong contributions, this is not the first time Harlem is honored Belafonte.

In 2016, the New York Public Library branch on 115th Street was renamed the Harry Belafonte Library for his commitment to fighting toward equal education.

Four years later, in 2020, Belafonte donated his personal archives to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. His photos, manuscripts, letters and more are now preserved there for the public to learn and admire.

Belafonte’s influence continues to be felt in Harlem today. Though he passed away in April 2023 at the age of 96, his work remains a source of inspiration for many in the community.

“It means everything to the community… It’s an amazing thing to honor the heavyweights of what came before us,” Broadway star Patina Miller said.

Howard expressed his gratitude for the renaming: “I’m so happy they’ve taken that time to want to honor a very great person.”