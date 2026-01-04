Man slashed outside of Lower East Side bar: cops

Police are investigating after a man was slashed across the face in the Lower East Side early Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 outside the Mr. Purple Bar and Lounge, located at 180 Orchard St. Cops say a 25-year-old man was approached by an unidentified suspect and slashed across the face.

The perpetrator fled on foot in an unknown direction after the attack, cops said.

Officers from the 7th Precinct responded and found the man injured. EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for his wound and listed in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive for the incident. The attacker was last seen wearing a green camouflage winter jacket.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this instant can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.