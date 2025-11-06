Man stabbed in troubled Lower Manhattan park: NYPD

The suspects fled north on Chrystie Street. One was last seen wearing all black with a yellow design on his shirt while the other wore a baseball cap, a blue shirt, and dark jacket.

Detectives say they are on the hunt for two assailants who stabbed a man in a troubled Lower Manhattan park last month.

According to police sources, two individuals approached a man inside Sara D. Roosevelt Park at around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 6. Cops say they engaged the man in a verbal dispute but did not specify what sparked the argument. Things quickly turned violent when the assailants began punching him before also stabbing him several times.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for a laceration to the face and a puncture wound to the left abdomen. He was listed in stable condition.

The suspects fled north on Chrystie Street. One was last seen wearing all black with a yellow design on his shirt, while the other wore a baseball cap, a blue shirt, and a dark jacket.

No arrests have been made.

Sara D. Roosevelt Park has become known by locals as being a hotbed of drug use and homelessness over the past several years, however, it is unclear if quality of life issues contributed to this incident.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the individuals they believe to be responsible and are asking the public to come forward if they are recognized.

Anyone with information regarding this slashing is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.