JPMorganChase celebrated the opening of its new headquarters at 270 Park Ave., marking the company’s further commitment to New York City.

The 2.5 million square-foot office space is designed to accommodate 10,000 employees as well as thousands of daily guests.

“For more than 225 years, JPMorganChase has been deeply rooted in New York City. The opening of our new global headquarters is not only a significant investment in New York, but also a testament to our commitment to our clients and employees worldwide. By creating world-class environments where our employees can thrive, we are strengthening our ability to serve our clients and communities – locally and globally – for generations to come,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, JPMorganChase.

The workspace utilizes smart technology and advanced infrastructure to further accommodate the future of work for the company. The building is all-electric, operating at net zero emissions while delivering exceptional indoor air quality, setting new standards for sustainability, health, and wellness. The workspace also contains a public plaza, green spaces and wider sidewalks to further foster a vibrant environment for Midtown.

The new headquarters in Midtown further cements JPMorganChase’s footprint in New York City. The firm worked closely with the MTA to improve the infrastructure in the neighborhood across several blocks.

The opening of 270 Park also marks the start of renovations at the firm’s 383 Madison Avenue building, which is located directly across the street.

“The official opening of JPMorganChase’s new global headquarters does more than add a signature building to Manhattan’s skyline – it reaffirms New York as the world’s financial capital, built on the strength of our workforce and infrastructure. Even better, 270 Park Avenue delivers benefits beyond its four walls, with critical investments to modernize the Grand Central train shed, ensuring safer, faster commutes for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. I commend Jamie Dimon and the JPMorganChase Operating Committee for their steadfast commitment to New York and the men and women for making this vision a reality. There is no better place to do business than New York,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Foster + Partners led the project as the lead architect, while Tishman Speyer served as the developer manager. Adamson Associate Architects served as the architect of record and executive architect, with Jaros, Baum & Bolles (JB&B) as the mechanical and services engineers. In addition to Foster + Partners, interior spaces were designed by Gensler, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), and STUDIOS. Vishaan Chakrabarti, Architect and Founder of Practice for Architecture and Urbanism served as the project’s overall design advisor.

The construction project was managed by AECOM Tishman, with New York City Constructors overseeing the frame’s installation and Severud Associates serving as the structural engineer. JRM Construction Management, Structure Tone Building Group, and McKissak, Turner and Valez (MTV) performed the fit-out of the interior spaces.