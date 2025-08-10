Man shoved onto Midtown subway tracks in unprovoked attack, NYPD says

Police are on the hunt for the unhinged suspect who shoved a straphanger onto the subway tracks at a Midtown Subway station Saturday night.

According to police sources, a 44-year-old man was waiting for a southbound 1 train at the 50th Street and Seventh Avenue station at around 7:48 p.m. on Aug. 9 when he was approached from behind and pushed onto the roadbed.

Cops say he did not make contact with a train and was able to pull himself back up onto the platform before it rolled into the station. Officers from the Midtown North Precinct and Transit District One responded but the assailant had already made a getaway.

The victim was left with facial injuries, prompting EMS to rush him to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Cops say the attack was completely unprovoked.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA for Spanish), submit a tip at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or message @NYPDTips on X (formerly Twitter). All tips are kept confidential.