Police release photos of suspected gunman who shot Jets CB Kris Boyd

Police have released new surveillance footage of the gunman suspected of shooting Jets cornerback Kris Boyd in Midtown early on Sunday morning Sunday morning.

The video shows a man wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multicolored sneakers, and carrying a black book bag, making a run for it. Another part of the video depicts the suspected gunman talking to a group of people.

Cops say this is the man who opened fire in front of a restaurant and bar located at 156 West 38th St. just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 16, striking Boyd, 29, in the abdomen. EMS rushed the football player to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition. He later stabilized and remains in critical condition.

Police say Boyd had just left the club when the shooter fired the rounds into the crowded street, it is still unclear if Boyd knew the shooter or if he was the intended target.

Boyd’s teammate, Jermaine Johnson, wrote on X, asking for prayers for his friend.

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen,” Johnson wrote.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may recognize the gunman to come forward.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward. Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.