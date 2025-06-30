Karol G brings ‘Tropicoqueta’ pop-up to NYC with exclusive merch and surprises

Fans wrapped around the block in hopes of meeting their idol in SoHo this weekend for Karol G’s exclusive “Tropicoqueta” pop-up.

Hosted by Complex, the three-day experience brought Karol G’s bold new era to life with exclusive merchandise, collectible trading cards, and surprises that captured the energy of her latest album release.

From the vibrant cheetah-print walls to the palm trees surrounding the space, Karol G did not just drop an album—she built an entire world around it. Every detail of the pop-up brought fans deeper into Tropicoqueta’s universe, a vision that resonated with those who showed up to celebrate.

“It’s about being sexy, fun, and expressing yourself through music,” said Francisco Escobevo, a fan from Mexico who scored a signed T-shirt.

Some fans waited overnight, while others stood in line for hours or traveled from across the country, all for the chance to catch a glimpse of Karol G — and she did not disappoint. Karol G danced with fans, gave hugs, posed for photos, and thanked them for their support, creating personal moments between her and her followers.

“I waited in line for six hours. Finally I got in, I’m trying to take a selfie, and then I just hear everybody screaming, and she just popped up from the bongo bar, and I just dodged to wherever I saw her. Now my heart’s just shaking,” said Ito Cortaz who is still clutching onto his newly signed sunglasses.

That kind of passion is exactly why Jose Nova believes events like this matter, because they give fans a place to celebrate the artists and music that shape their lives.

Jose Nova, Head of Latin at Complex, grew up DJing in Boston. Surrounded by salsa and merengue at home while blasting hip-pop in his headphones, embraced both his Latino roots and American upbringing. Nova sees his role as bridging cultures and creating spaces where artists like Karol G can bring their visions to life.

“When you walk upstairs, you feel like you’re in the album,” Nova said of the pop-up. “It encompasses everything the album represents—a tropical, nostalgic vibe for Latinos in the ’90s.”

As Head of Latin at Complex, Nova said part of his work is thinking about how to reach the next generation of fans — especially those who grew up switching between English and Spanish.

Latin culture coverage has focused on Spanish-language audiences, but Nova sees an opportunity to reach bilingual fans and non-Latino audiences. He wants to move past old models that treated Latin music as a niche genre or separate, and instead make sure it is seen in the mainstream.

“Before, people would call it a niche, they would call it a genre. It’s really not a genre, it’s a culture, it’s a format… Now we get to look outside and land at the forefront of culture and mainstream media,” Nova remarked.

For the Colombian community — and the broader Latino community in New York — events like these are moments of visibility and pride.



Seeing Karol G celebrated in the heart of Manhattan, with fans packing the block, sends a powerful message: Latin music listeners show up and show out – and their music isn’t going anywhere.

Cortaz says that hosting a large-scale event right here in NYC means a great deal to many: “It means a lot to every single person in Colombia, and not only for her country, but every single Latino around the world as well. That’s why I love her. She represents her country and every other Latin country there is.”

The pop-up showed just how much Latin music has cemented its place in New York City. Karol G’s loyal fandom and the energy they brought to the event reflect a cultural shift that leaders like Nova hope will continue: a future where Latin artists don’t just have a seat at the table, but help set it.

Looking ahead, Nova says Complex plans to spotlight more Latin superstars and expand fan-first experiences to major cities all over the country. Looking even further, he hopes to bring Complex’s events and coverage to Latin America and beyond – from Mexico City to Brazil and more – continuing to amplify Latin culture on a global scale.

As for Karol G, she continues her rise, with Tropicoqueta marking just the beginning of another chapter in a career that shows no signs of slowing down.