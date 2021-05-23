NYC SHOOTINGS: Crook and victim shot in Bronx subway robbery attempt, seven other victims overnight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Seven men in the Bronx were shot and injured in three separate shootings between Saturday night and Sunday morning, police reported.

One of the incidents involved an alleged robber and his victim in a stickup that turned bad at the 182nd-183rd Streets station on the D line in Fordham Heights at about 6:15 p.m. on May 22.

According to law enforcement sources, the 21-year-old crook approached the 40-year-old victim at the mezzanine and displayed a firearm while attempting to rob him. That led to a physical struggle, during which several shots were fired.

While the 40-year-old victim took a bullet to his stomach, police said, the 21-year-old man wound up being shot in the head and neck while struggling over his own gun.

Officers from the 46th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the shooting. EMS took both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the 40-year-old man was listed in stable condition.

The 21-year-old robbery suspect, meanwhile, remains in critical condition, authorities said. Police have placed him in their custody, with charges against him pending the ongoing investigation.

Five hours later, cops said, three men sought treatment at local hospitals after being shot in an apparent dispute in Claremont.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. on May 22 in the vicinity of East 171st Street and Washington Avenue.

Few details about the shooting were immediately available, but police said they were informed that an unidentified man fired a number of shots at the victims shortly after a dispute.

Two victims, a 23-year-old man shot in the left shoulder and an 18-year-old man wounded in the left leg, later arrived via private means at St. Barnabas Hospital. A third victim, a 19-year-old man shot in both legs, sought treatment at Lincoln Hospital.

All three victims are listed in stable condition, authorities said. No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.

Cops said the third Bronx shooting of the overnight happened at about 2:44 a.m. on May 23 in front of an apartment building at 275 East Gun Hill Road in Norwood.

According to law enforcements sources, the two victims — a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man — were walking in front of the location when an unidentified shooter inside a black sedan rolled up to the location and began firing.

The drive-by gunman was long gone by the time officers from the 52nd Precinct arrived on the scene. The officers found the 21-year-old man shot in the torso and right ear, and the 19-year-old man with bullet wounds to his back and right arm.

EMS rushed both victims to Jacobi Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Other shootings

Detectives are investigating two other shootings that occurred in Brooklyn and Manhattan early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said a 27-year-old man was shot in the right knee following a dispute with an unknown male suspect in front of an apartment building on Maple Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at about 12:45 a.m. on May 23.

Officers from the 71st Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police received few other details about the dispute leading up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Finally, a 28-year-old man wound up being shot and robbed by a motorcycle-bound crook in Inwood early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the two-wheeled gunman rode up to the victim at the corner of 9th Avenue and West 207th Street at about 2:15 a.m. on May 23, then got off the motorcycle and confronted the man.

Cops said the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money. When the victim refused, authorities said, the crook pulled the trigger, striking the man in the right leg, causing him to fall to the ground.

As the victim writhed in pain on the sidewalk, police noted, the gunman walked over and ripped a gold chain off his neck. He then hopped back on his motorcycle and fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 34th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Police are now looking for the thief, who’s described as a Hispanic man in a red jacket while riding a blue motorcycle.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.