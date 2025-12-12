Power Women of Manhattan honorees shine at Schneps Media’s December 3 celebration

On December 3, Schneps Media proudly hosted the 2025 Power Women of Manhattan celebration, an inspiring evening dedicated to honoring extraordinary women whose leadership, service, and vision are shaping the future of the city. For more than 30 years, Schneps Media has recognized and uplifted women across New York, and this year’s Manhattan honorees continued that legacy with stories of impact, resilience, and transformative community leadership.

The event brought together leaders across healthcare, finance, government, media, disability services, and more, each woman playing a vital role in strengthening Manhattan’s communities and industries.

Emma DeVito, President and CEO of VillageCare, reflected deeply on the significance of the recognition. “This is a real honor and privilege to be recognized among these women who are exceptional,” she shared. “Their passion and the work that they have been doing is amazing. I am really thrilled and humbled to be part of the group.” DeVito emphasized the importance of giving women a platform: “Events like this allow women to have a voice, to identify and express the importance of the work we are doing. I’m thankful for Schneps for giving us that opportunity.”

For Jacquelyn Fass, Vice President of Residential Services at Life’s WORC, the evening was both personal and energizing. “I feel really honored as being the Power Woman, because every day you work really hard and it’s nice to be recognized,” she said. “I love the intellectual disability field. I love serving the community in Manhattan… It’s very encouraging to be around other women in a professional way and gather together.”

New to the Schneps community this year, Leslie O’Connor, Managing Director and Team Leader in Underwriting and Portfolio Management at Webster Bank, spoke about how meaningful the event was in showcasing women’s achievements across industries.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to network with other women and create a sense of community,” O’Connor noted. “I believe it’s a great tool to recruit women into banking… to showcase that there are females in the finance industry and that there’s a path forward.” She added that meeting “kind women who are supportive, collaborative, and empowering” was her biggest takeaway.

Paige McGovern, Chief Strategy Officer at OpAD Media, shared the “Power Team” Award with Chelsea Derrico, CEO and President, OpAD Media. McGovern celebrated the powerful sense of unity and shared purpose in the room. “Being a Power Woman of Manhattan means so much,” she said. “It’s indescribable to be propped up as women and to feel the support of so many women in a challenging industry.” McGovern highlighted the role that Schneps Media plays in amplifying the work of women-led businesses. As a message to peers and the next generation, she urged: “Find people who will support you… the more you ask, the more you’ll receive.”

For Anita Zakiewicz, Senior Managing Director at Peapack Private, the recognition underscored the importance of raising women’s voices, especially in industries that have been traditionally male-dominated.



“It’s wonderful to be recognized by a company that elevates women,” she said. “It inspires other women out there to pursue their dreams and careers… There’s a spot for all women to be successful.” She congratulated her fellow honorees, calling them “an inspiration to everyone out there.”

Emotion filled the room when A’Isha Torrence, Chief Financial Officer of ADAPT Community Network, shared her joy and gratitude. “I’m on my second year as CFO at ADAPT. It’s my dream job, don’t make me cry,” she said, overwhelmed with emotion. “I am honored to be nominated as one of Manhattan’s powerful women.” Torrence spoke of the attention the recognition brings to ADAPT’s vital work supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the region. “The room is prestigious… the women beyond beautiful, smart, talented… leading Manhattan into greatness.”

Leilani Irvin, Senior External Relations Client Manager at the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, spoke passionately about how the honor connects to her leadership on the $10 billion Midtown Bus Terminal redevelopment project. “As a woman, it feels good to be recognized for my work,” she said. “To be acknowledged by a well-respected organization such as Schneps Media is really inspiring.” A proud lifelong Manhattan professional, she shared a powerful message: “Continue to reach for the galaxy, the stars, the moon, the sun. I’m proud of each and every one of you… I look forward to building a relationship with my new Manhattan sisters.”

The evening also welcomed New York City Council Member Julie Menin, who delivered heartfelt remarks celebrating the honorees’ contributions.



“I appreciate that Schneps Media is constantly uplifting women who are doing so much in our city,” Menin said. “Women are the leaders in our communities… Congratulations to this incredibly powerful, diverse, amazing group of leaders. Thank you for everything you’re doing to make our city better.”

As the night concluded, one theme was clear: the Power Women of Manhattan are not only leaders in their fields, they are trailblazers carrying Manhattan forward. Schneps Media’s longstanding tradition of celebrating women continues to shine a spotlight on those who create stronger communities, break barriers, and inspire others to step into their power.

The 2025 Power Women of Manhattan were:

MISTRESS OF CEREMONIES – Monica Morales – Emmy Award Winning Reporter, PIX11

Dr. Lilian C. Azih – Founder and Lead Physician, Nuvueu Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Center

Yenisei Bell – President, National Association of Women in Construction Greater New York Chapter #240

Janet Bernier, JD – Tax Market Leader, BDO

POWER TEAM Carolina Bravo – Founder, The 212Bravo Team

POWER TEAM Isabella Bravo – Co-Founder, The 212Bravo Team

ICON Mary Cheng – Director of Childhood Development Services, Chinese-American Planning Council, Inc.

Elsa Cosme, MBA – Chief Operations Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan

Jillian Crane – President & CEO, First Responders Children’s Foundation

Clare Cusack – President & CEO, New York Bankers Association

Carol O’Neil D’Amato – President/CEO, ALL DAZZLE

Elizabeth de León Bhargava – President, Guttman Community College

POWER TEAM Chelsea Derrico – CEO and President, OpAD Media

VANGUARD AWARDEE Emma DeVito – President and CEO, VillageCare

Jacquelyn Fass – Vice President of Residential Services, Life’s WORC

Tara N. Gardner – Executive Director, Day Care Council of New York, Inc.

Michelle Horne-Findley – Founder, Justice Forward Advocacy SOULutions, LLC

Gayle M. Horwitz – Chief Executive Officer, JASA

Cania Infante – Chief Marketing Officer, Municipal Credit Union

Leilani Irvin – Senior External Relations Client Manager, Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Savita Jones – Senior Vice President, Americas Operations

ICON Sharon Joseph – Chief Executive Officer, Harlem Commonwealth Council

Deniz Koçak – Turkish-American Entrepreneur & Owner, Turkuaz

Tricia Leid – Chief Operating Officer, God’s Love We Deliver

Juanita O. Lewis – Executive Director, Community Voices Heard

Sussie Lozada – Secretary Treasurer, UNITE HERE Local 100

Monifa Maat – Founder & Creative Director, Be It Enterprises LLC

POWER TEAM Paige McGovern – Chief Strategy Officer, OpAD Media

Diana Mead – Co-President, Grassi Franchise Services, Grassi

Sabrina E. Morrissey, Esq. – Member/Manager, Morrissey & Morrissey, LLP

Leslie O’Connor – Managing Director, Underwriting and Portfolio Management Team Leader, Webster Bank

Lindsay Ornstein – Co-Founder, OPEN Impact Real Estate

Marjorie D. Parker – CEO and President, JobsFirstNYC

Katie Pelo – Senior Manager – Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Liberty Coca-Cola

Dr. Xellex Z. Rivera – Chief Program Officer, Housing Solutions of New York (HSNY)

ICON Zenaida Rodriguez – Executive Director, Regional Alliance for Small Contractors (RASC)

Juanita Scarlett – Partner, Bolton St. Johns

Mardi J. Schecter – Managing Partner, Younkins & Schecter LLP

Ashley Staggers – Director of the Fostering Youth Success Alliance, Children’s Aid

RISING Madison Stern – Risk Associate, Risk Strategies

ICON Sheila Thorne – President & CEO, Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group, LLC

Dr. Ellenmorris Tiegerman – CEO and Founder, Tiegerman

Josana Tonda – Senior Program Manager for Community Outreach, MSK’s Immigrant Health and Cancer Disparities

A’Isha Torrence – Chief Financial Officer, ADAPT Community Network

ICON Ny Whitaker – Founder and Chief Strategist, PROJECT NYNE LLC

Valerie White – Head of National Housing Strategic Initiatives & Senior Executive Director, Local Initiative Support Corporation

Alice Wong – Executive Director, NYC Managerial Employees Association

Jessica Yoon – Managing Director, L+M Development Partners

Nicola Young – Senior Account Executive, Risk Strategies

Anita Zakiewicz – Senior Managing Director, Peapack Private

To learn more about the honorees visit PowerWomenManhattan.com

For nominations tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 Schneps Events visit SchnepsEvents.com or contact Toni Cimino at TCimino@SchnepsMedia.com