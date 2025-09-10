BREAKING: Prime suspect in heinous Queens murder of senior couple caught in Midtown, cops say

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, in announcing the arrest, said the suspect — identified as Jamel McGriff — had been apprehended in Midtown Manhattan after being spotted by officers in the area.

The man allegedly responsible for brutally murdering a senior couple in Queens and setting them ablaze on Monday has been arrested, the city’s top cop said Wednesday evening.

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, in announcing the arrest, said the suspect — identified as Jamel McGriff — had been apprehended in Midtown Manhattan after being spotted by officers in the area.

“Jamel McGriff was taken into custody a short time ago by the NYPD. He was spotted in Midtown Manhattan by eagle-eyed cops who didn’t hesitate before jumping into action,” Tisch wrote.

Police sources say cops were able to track his movement using a department app known as the domain awareness system after it pinged that he had used the victims’ credit cards. He was arrested in Times Square around 5:40 p.m. on 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

A citywide manhunt had been underway for McGriff since Tuesday, a day after he allegedly knocked on the door to the Bellerose, Queens home of Frank and Maureen Olton on 254th Street at around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 8 and asked to charge his phone.

Police believe he spent the next five hours torturing 77-year-old Frank Olton and 78-year-old Maureen Olton before he set fires to their bodies.

Frank Olton was later found tied to a support beam in the basement with a bungee cord, while his wife was discovered severely burned on the first floor.

Police tied McGriff to the killing after obtaining surveillance camera footage from the scene; his parole officer had made the positive identification, sources familiar with the case said.

On Tuesday, Tisch noted that McGriff had been out on parole for a first-degree robbery conviction dating back to 2006.

“After serving more than 16 years on that conviction, he then failed to register as a sex offender in November of 2024, which should have violated his parole,” the commissioner added. “He is also wanted by the NYPD for two other recent robberies committed in Manhattan.”

Sources close to the investigation said McGriff had visited a nearby home in Bellerose asking to charge his phone, but was turned away. Then he visited the Olton residence.

Police believe the horrendous crime was motivated by robbery. He was caught on surveillance video on Monday pawning two cellphones in the Bronx.

This is a breaking news story; check with amNewYork for updates.