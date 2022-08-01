SEE IT: Random attacker in Times Square slashed woman in face

Police need the public’s help in finding the random attacker in Times Square who slashed a woman in the face for no apparent reason on Sunday morning.

Later that evening, the NYPD released disturbing video footage of the attack, which occurred at about 10 a.m. on July 31 near the corner of 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street.

As shown in the footage, the 59-year-old woman walked through the area while pulling a shopping cart when the perpetrator approached her from behind.

Raising his right arm high into the air while clenching a box cutter, the suspect quickly walked up to the victim and swung the sharp object down. He then backpedaled away from the woman just as she realized she had been attacked.

Police sources said the assault was completely unprovoked. Following the attack, the suspect fled on foot eastbound along West 42nd Street.

Members of the Midtown South Precinct responded to the scene. EMS brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Additional footage shows the suspect wearing a black jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.