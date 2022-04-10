Robber sought for knocking woman down stairs at Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station

Detectives in Manhattan need the public’s help in finding the suspect who knocked a woman down a flight of stairs while robbing her at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station in Midtown earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Saturday video footage of the culprit responsible for the caper, which occurred at 6:49 a.m. on April 5.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the 67-year-old female victim as she began descending a stairwell into the mezzanine of the station from the street level.

Cops said the thief punched her in the head, then proceeded to grab her purse while she fell down the stairwell.

The suspect ran off with the purse — which contained a cellphone and wallet with $150 in cash and several credit cards — in an unknown direction, police noted.

The incident was reported to the Midtown South Precinct and NYPD Transit District 1. EMS treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

As shown in the video, the suspect wore a gray hooded jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.