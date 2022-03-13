Second homeless man shot dead in Lower Manhattan in two days: cops

A second homeless man was found shot dead on the streets of Lower Manhattan in as many days Sunday evening.

Police reported that the unidentified man was found with a possible gunshot wound to his body and wrapped in a sleeping back near the corner of Greenwich and Murray Streets in Tribeca at about 6:30 p.m. on March 13.

Officers from the 1st Precinct made the gruesome discovery. The body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing at the location as detectives continue to look into two shootings of homeless men in SoHo Saturday — one of which resulted in a fatality — that left many homeless New Yorkers rattled.

At this early point in the case, police sources said they have not yet made any connection between those incidents and Sunday’s death.

Regarding Saturday’s homicide, at about 4:30 p.m. on March 12, cops found a homeless man with bullet wounds to his head and neck outside 138 Lafayette St. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours earlier, a 38-year-old unhoused man took a bullet to his arm on King Street off Varick Street. The victim was brought to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.