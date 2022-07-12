Serial stabber: West Village park killer sought for two non-fatal stabbings of sleeping men on Manhattan streets

Detectives have linked the suspect behind a cold-blooded, deadly stabbing at a West Village park earlier this month to two other recent knife attacks on sleeping men around Manhattan.

Law enforcement sources said the serial stabber struck early on Monday morning, July 11, at Stanley Isaac Playground along the FDR Drive on the Upper East Side.

According to authorities, the assailant approached the 28-year-old man at about 3:30 a.m. that morning as he lay on a park bench and knifed him in the abdomen, then fled to parts unknown.

EMS rushed the victim to Metropolitan Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Three days earlier, cops said, the suspect similarly stabbed a 59-year-old man lying on a bench near the corner of Madison Avenue and East 49th Street in Midtown at about 10 p.m. on July 8.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

Following an investigation, police tied both incidents to the perpetrator who fatally knifed a 34-year-old man sleeping on a bench at Hudson River Park back on July 5.

At around 3:09 a.m. that morning, law enforcement sources said, the killer walked up to the sleeping man, displayed a sharp object and plunged it into his upper right abdomen.

Immediately after the attack, authorities noted, the suspect fled the scene on foot; he was later observed on security cameras riding a CitiBike through the area.

Officers from the 6th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead; police have not yet released his identity.

The suspect is shown in video footage wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Innocence Project” written on the front in white text, as well as black pants and black-and-neon yellow or green sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.