Slain Harlem police officer to be mourned at St. Patrick’s Cathedral this weekend

Both the wake and funeral services for Police Officer Jason Rivera, who was killed in the line of duty in Harlem on Friday, will be held this coming weekend at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, according to reports.

The seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York will host visitation for Rivera from 1 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 28, with a funeral Mass scheduled to take place the next morning, Saturday, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m.

Rivera, 22, was fatally shot while he and his partner at the 32nd Precinct, Police Officer Wilbert Mora, responded to a domestic violence incident at an apartment on West 135th Street. Mora was critically wounded in the shooting; on Sunday, he was transferred from Harlem Hospital to NYU Langone Hospital on the East Side.

The officers were the fourth and fifth members of the NYPD to be wounded by gunfire in 2022; Rivera was the first officer killed in the line of duty this year.

The incident prompted outrage across the city, as well as from Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch, who implored members of the public to attend Rivera’s funeral and send a message that gun violence will no longer be tolerated.

As for the suspect, Lashawn McNeil, 47, he remains in critical condition after a third member of the 32nd Precinct shot him in the head and arm in response to the ambush.