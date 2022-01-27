Subway shover sought for pushing senior man onto tracks in Lower Manhattan

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police need the public’s help in finding the subway shover who shoved a 62-year-old man onto the tracks at a Lower Manhattan station earlier this week.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a young woman was shoved into the path of an oncoming train at the Times Square station, leading to calls for the MTA to install platform gates to protect riders.

On Wednesday night, the NYPD released security camera footage of the suspect behind the Lower Manhattan assault, which occurred at about 11:24 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the Fulton Street stop on the A/C lines.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the 62-year-old man from behind and pushed him onto the Brooklyn-bound tracks just as an A train was entering the station.

Cops said the victim managed to duck out of the train’s path, into a crawlspace under the platform, but was struck by part of the train anyway.

Moments later, police noted, the victim was able to pull himself off the tracks and back onto the platform. EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a left leg laceration, along with bruises and pain to his body.

The attack appeared to be random, and police said the suspect fled the scene on foot shortly after shoving the man onto the tracks. He’s pictured in the security camera footage ascending an escalator at the Fulton Street station, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray-and-white pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.