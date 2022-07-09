Deadly subway stabbing: 14-year-old boy murdered at Hamilton Heights station

A deadly subway stabbing in Hamilton Heights on Saturday afternoon left a 14-year-old boy dead, and police desperately searching for his killer.

Police said the homicide happened at about 3:01 p.m. on July 9 at the 137th Street-City College station on the 1 line.

Officers from the 30th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 3, in responding to reports about a crime in progress, found the victim stabbed in the abdomen on the northbound platform.

EMS rushed the child to Mount Sinai-St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, a motive for the deadly stabbing remains unknown and under investigation. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.