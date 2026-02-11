Suspect who stabbed man inside Union Square subway cuffed: cops

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in Union Square.

Police have arrested the suspect who, they say, stabbed a man inside the Union Square subway station late last year.

According to police sources, Transit District 4 officers arrested 25-year-old Christopher Betancourt of Brooklyn on Tuesday. Cops say they were performing a canvass at the 42nd Street and 8th Avenue station when they noticed a man matching the suspect’s description enter the subway.

Police trailed him to the Union Square subway station, where they placed him under arrest and discovered him in possession of a dagger and pepper spray.

Betancourt has been wanted for a brutal attack in that same station on Dec. 10, 2025. Law enforcement sources say he allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old man just before 10 a.m. as he stood on the platform.

While police did not say exactly what led up to the assault, the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Betancourt fled on an L train that arrived at the station. Police sources said he has a prior arrest for a gun charge.

In this case, he was charged with assault.