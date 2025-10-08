Teen hit in head after sidewalk dispute in Manhattan, police sources say

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify this man who they say is responsible for the Oct. 5 attack.

An 18-year-old woman was struck in the head by a man Sunday afternoon in Manhattan’s Rose Hill neighborhood after a brief exchange on the sidewalk, police said.

The teen was walking past the man in front of 50 Lexington Ave. around 12:11 p.m. on Oct. 5 when he reportedly said, “Can’t you say excuse me?” before striking her in the head with an unknown object, according to police sources.

Police said the teen suffered pain and swelling and was taken by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was listed in stable condition.

The attacker was last seen feeling the location on foot. He is described as a man with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

On Wednesday, the NYPD released photos of the alleged suspect and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

The latest police data shows that assault reports in the 13th precinct, which also encompasses the southern portion of Midtown, are up some 24% year-to-date. As of Oct. 5, there have been 227 reported incidents, up from 183 during the same period last year.