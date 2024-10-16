Long Island teen indicted for wrong-way Henry Hudson Parkway hit-and-run that killed groom-to-be and cousin

A Long Island teen was indicted Wednesday for a wrong-way crash that killed two on the Henry Hudson Parkway in August.

A 17-year-old teenager was indicted in Manhattan Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway in August that killed two cousins, just a day before one of them was to be married.

Jimmy Connors, of Syosset, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminally negligent homicide, and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Prosecutors say Connors was driving a Chevy pickup truck the wrong way in the northbound lane of the Henry Hudson Parkway at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 when he slammed into the Dodge Challenger being driven by Kirk Walker, who was with his cousin Robert McLaurin celebrating his bachelor party the night before he was to be married.

Connors’ truck also ricocheted into an Audi before it burst into flames. The teen allegedly jumped over the center median into the southbound lane and fled into the nearby woods.

Both Walker and McLaurin were pronounced dead at local hospitals.

“This incident is a horrific tragedy, and my heartfelt thoughts are with the loved ones of Mr. Walker and Mr. McLaurin,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “Mr. Walker was set to get married the next day and these families should have been celebrating that joyous occasion.”

The following day, Connors was detained at the Canadian border after appearing to border patrol agents with a bruised-up face, bloody shirt, and a limp walk, prosecutors say. He was arrested in Manhattan on Sept. 13, records show.

It’s not clear if Connors has been charged as an adult in the case, nor whether he remains in city custody. Messages to the Manhattan DA, Administration for Children’s Services, and Connors’ lawyer have not yet been returned.