Annual Greater New York Dinner honors those fighting for human dignity

A view of atmosphere during the Human Rights Campaign 2026 Greater New York Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on February 07, 2026 in New York City.

On a blistering Saturday night, in weaponized New York cold—the kind that cuts through wool, diamonds, and denial alike—democracy stepped out in black tie and refused to bow. The annual Greater New York Dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign was not a gala. It was a triumph. A velvet-draped revolt. A revolution in gowns and tuxedos.

This was not escapism for the well-dressed. This was resistance, civilized and incandescent.

Sub-zero wind outside. Full combustion inside.

New York arrived as New York does when it understands the stakes: sculpted, sequined, impeccably tailored, morally awake. The room held advocates, artists, activists, designers, and journalists fused by a single operating principle—human dignity is not up for renegotiation. The energy was not polite. It was electric.

Jane Krakowski received the Ally for Equality Award and delivered remarks that cut through ceremony and landed squarely in truth. Emmy-nominated, Tony Award–winning, and gloriously unafraid, she named the attacks, the legislative cruelty, the cultural erasures, and the rising hostility toward vulnerable communities. Then she named the counterforce: defiance, solidarity, art, and unapologetic visibility. Her message burned bright and clean—be seen, be loud, refuse disappearance.

Designer Daniella Kallmeyer accepted the Visibility Award with the calm authority of someone who builds identity into structure. She spoke about the shoulders she stands on, the doors kicked open before her, and the responsibility to lead with integrity now. Her philosophy rang through the room: how you design, how you hire, how you show up—this is culture-making. This is leadership.

Juli Grey-Owens, founder and Executive Director of Gender Equality New York Inc., delivered the moral core of the night upon receiving the Community Impact Award. She spoke with piercing clarity about the cost of invisibility and the danger of forced silence. Recognition, she made clear, is not ceremonial. It is protective. It tells people under siege that they are real, seen, and worth defending. The applause that followed was not social. It was visceral.

Then came the jolt of voltage that ran straight through the spine of the room.

Don Lemon made a surprise appearance and delivered a speech that felt like a civic alarm bell wrapped in poetry. He spoke about the First Amendment as oxygen. He spoke about witness as the great disruptor of abusive power. He spoke about journalism as revelation, not reassurance. Truth, he reminded the room, is not decoration. It is defense. You could feel the collective recognition that democracy survives on those willing to see clearly and say it out loud.

The closing charge still ringing in my ears– were from Kelley Robinson, President of HRC– who did not drift in on soft optimism. It landed as a bold, unapologetic call to action. Fight. Stay vigilant. Stay organized. Refuse complacency in a moment designed to manufacture fatigue and fear. Her message was flint-edged and forward-driving, a reminder that progress is never self-sustaining and rights are never self-defending. The room rose to it because it recognized the tone of real leadership—clear, urgent, and unafraid of the word fight.

The evening could have ended there and still been historic. New York, however, does not close revolutions quietly.

The after-party detonated into joy.

The dance floor filled instantly—no hesitation, no posturing—just motion, release, and that uniquely New York alchemy where celebration becomes strategy. A drag show took the stage and brought the house to its feet: high art, high camp, high courage. Precision makeup, architectural wigs, lethal humor, and triumphant strut. Performance as protest. Glitter as shield. Laughter as counterspell.

The new HRC leadership voice of the night left the room electrified with a final charge—to stay hopeful, stay resilient, stay organized in a moment when rights are openly threatened and fatigue is politically convenient. The call was not naïve optimism. It was disciplined hope. The kind that asks something of you when you leave the ballroom and step back into the cold.

The message was unmistakable: despair is a luxury no movement can afford. Joy is not a distraction. Joy is fuel.

What unfolded across the night was not a dinner and not merely a party. It was a declaration followed by a celebration of collective stamina. Glamour fused with grit. Witness followed by dance. A reminder that when communities gather in truth and style and sound, they do more than toast the future.

They built it.

www.hrc.org