Big Apple Buzz | Alec Baldwin files lawsuit against ‘Rust’ armorer and crew, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski supposedly dating and more

New alleged Hot Couple Alert! Rumor has it that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are supposedly dating. According to Cosmopolitan, the Staten Island native and Manhattan model were seen hanging out together in the Big Apple. Instagram gossip account Deux Moi wrote, “Spotted,” followed by a screenshot from a follower, that said, “Can’t believe I’m saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLL.” A message on a second screenshot said, “his hands were allll over her and they’re clearly hooking up.” While there’s been no confirmation from Davidson or Ratajkowski, they are both currently single. The comedian/actor and Kim Kardashian called it quits, while Emily and her husband of four years, filmmaker Sebastian Bear- McClard, filed for divorce in September of this year…..

Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against the “Rust” armorer and crew for handing him the loaded gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film, reports ABC 7 News. The actor accused several people working on the film of negligence, proclaiming they should have never given him a gun that was loaded. The group consists of the film’s armorer, ammo supplier and prop master. The documents claim Baldwin has to “live with the immense grief and resulting emotional, physical toll” that resulted from the negligent conduct. Said the “30 Rock” actor’s lawyer, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, “More than anyone else on the set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these cross-claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold Cross-Defendants accountable for their misconduct.” The lawsuit comes after Hutchins’ family reached a settlement in its wrongful death lawsuit against the movie’s producers. Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, has now become a producer of “Rust,” which will reportedly continue production, possibly in California in 2023……

Drew Barrymore posted on Instagram on Nov. 10, that she has COVID-19. As a result she will be taking some time off from her hosting duties at “The Drew Barrymore Show” until she is fully recovered. The Daily Mail reported that Barrymore posted that she “feels good.” The actress turned talk show hostess announced that her co-host Ross Matthews and Rapper/producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who has been a guest on the show, will be filling in for her until she returns. Alongside a selfie with her cat in bed, Barrymore posted, “So only good news to report!! Maybe some other special surprises.” In other news about the “ET” actress, PureWow reports that she has teamed up with her “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Cameron Diaz to launch a limited-edition collection from their brands, Beautiful by Drew, a line of kitchenware and appliances available at Walmart, and Avaline, Diaz’s vegan-friendly wine label. Here for the holidays, the new items include a 6QT Air Fryer, a One-Touch Electric Kettle, as well as the Avaline Holiday Collection, which consists of a set of six limited wines from around the world……

Operation Warrior Shield (OWS) held their Healing For Heroes Event in support of Military Veterans and First Responders at The Water Club in Midtown East on Nov. 5, which honored Jean Shafiroff, celebrity philanthropist and author of Successful Philanthropy, The Doris Day Animal Foundation, accepted by Jim Pierson, and Patricia Deshong of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. Chief Master Sgt. Edward Schloeman, Chairman and CEO of Operation Warrior Shield commented on the aims of the organization, “Our goal is to provide specially trained, loving and supportive canine companions to veterans and first responders and their families who live with physical and emotional injuries incurred during their time in service.” Notable attendees included Judge Jeanine Pirro, NYS Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso……

We Hear

Former NYC First Daughter, Georgina Bloomberg, an equestrian, philanthropist and author, along with Bravo’s Andy Cohen, hosted the annual To The Rescue Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Nov. 11. Actor Justin Theroux was escorted to the affair by his rescue pit bull Kuma. Mars, Incorporated was honored with the Corporate Consciousness Award during the soiree.

Page Six is reporting that Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lessups and Sonja Morgan have all possibly made the cut for “Legacy, the upcoming spinoff of “The Real Housewives of New York.” On Nov. 11, Singer exclusively told the outlet that she will not be returning to the reality show, after being on it for 13 seasons. Said Singer, “I do not want to do this show any longer. It’s not for me at this time.”……

Sightings

Madonna flying into New York on Nov. 13…….

Actress Nina Dobrev and Olympic snowboarder Shawn White on Nov. 9 at the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala in Manhattan….