Clinton Hall’s new Midtown outpost mixes big personality with pint-size pleasures

Midtown has a new mischief-maker with impeccable manners. Clinton Hall’s Herald Square–adjacent outpost hums like a well-tuned jukebox—sunlight by day, neon by night, always calibrated for the decisive delight seeker. The room sprawls in all the right ways: a lofty beer-hall setting with a mezzanine built for people-watching, a bar that knows its angles, and a Supercraft beer program that treats hops like high style. This is where after-work decompressions evolve into full-throttle hangouts, where a “quick bite” blinks and becomes a story.

The Clinton Hall mood is confident without posturing. Music keeps a playful tempo, conversations braid across long tables, and the service team moves with that New York grace that says, “You are in good hands—now order something fun.” Pedigree anchors the party: owner Aristotle “Telly” Hatzigeorgiou and The Lure Group have spent decades perfecting the art of keeping this city entertained. The legacy shows up in the details—polished operations, cheeky attitude, and an open invitation to stay longer than you intended.

Menus here speak fluent comfort with a charismatic accent. Double Smashed Burgers arrive with textbook lacy edges. Buffalo Cauliflower actually earns a repeat order. Crispy Chicken Wings demand a napkin in each hand and a moment of privacy. Giant Pretzels land like soft-serve nostalgia twisted into a knot big enough for two. Every plate is a crowd-pleaser that still respects nuance, which is rarer than it sounds.

The real wink is the Teeny-Weeny Mini Meal—small on purpose, joyful by design. Picture a perfectly scaled-down burger and fries, paired with a mini beer, mini margarita, or mini wine. Call it an ode to international moderation culture: Milan’s aperitivo hour in a New York accent, Tokyo’s glorious devotion to bite-sized excellence, Madrid’s tapas logic rewritten for a city that refuses to slow down. Portion control becomes pleasure, not penance. One mini order is a flirtation. Two is a tasting. Three is a tiny world tour you actually remember the next morning.

Clinton Hall radiates options. Swing by for a lunch that behaves, regroup for an after-work round that resets the day, or climb to the mezzanine for a weekend victory lap. The crowd blends office warriors, neighborhood regulars, and travelers chasing a good story between trains. Everyone seems to understand the social contract: bring good energy, leave happier than you arrived.

That Supercraft bar program deserves its own toast. Rotating pours keep things interesting, cocktails lean classic-with-a-grin, and the staff knows how to guide you toward a pairing that flatters your plate and your mood. It is decision fatigue therapy in liquid form. Order what you love, then let curiosity do the rest.

New Yorkers collect neighborhoods the way others collect stamps, which is why Clinton Hall keeps the map friendly. There is an outpost waiting in FiDi, in Midtown, and in the Bronx—each one carrying the same easy swagger with a zip-code-specific personality. Visit the website, find the closest playground, and stake your claim at the bar.

Call it your commuter sanctuary, your birthday pregame, your “made a deadline” victory lap. Clinton Hall turns everyday celebrations into minor festivals and major moments into effortless parties. Start small with the Teeny-Weeny Mini Meal, go big with wings and a pretzel, let the Supercraft taps write the chorus, and watch the evening take flight. New York loves a good time with excellent instincts. This is exactly that.