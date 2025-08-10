Quantcast
Man who slashed woman during robbery aboard Lower Manhattan train faces attempted murder charges

By Posted on
Man in white mask exiting subway turnstile after woman slashed
The suspected subway slasher who attacked and robbed a woman on the 3 train at the Wall Street station in Lower Manhattan on Aug. 6, 2025.
Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police say they arrested the man who brutally slashed a woman aboard a Lower Manhattan train during a robbery and slapped him with attempted murder charges.

According to police sources, cops cuffed 18-year-old Brandon Balfour on Aug. 9 after detectives received a tip regarding his identity after a person who knew him saw his image in the news.

The shocking attack unfolded aboard a northbound 3 train at the Wall Street train station on Aug. 6 at just after 11 p.m. Authorities say Balfour allegedly approached a 29-year-old straphanger with a knife brandished and demanded her bag. He then began wildly slashing her. He then grabbed her Samsung phone and fled the train.

The victim suffered lacerations to her left arm, left elbow, both hands, and back. She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Balfour has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of robbery, assault, criminal possession of weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.

