Game, set, party: Smash Bash at The Pierre, in ace form

New York has a talent for turning sport into ceremony, and The Pierre has perfected the ritual. Smash Bash returned last Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, and the Perrine Patio on 61st Street became a courtside fantasy—Central Park whispering at the edge, silver trays in fluent motion, and a crowd fluent in the dialects of both luxury and topspin. Tennis met tuxedo and neither blinked.

The headliners were deliciously mismatched in the way only great tennis can be: Alexander Bublik, the charismatic trickster who can turn a serve into stand-up and a rally into jazz; and Dayana Yastremska, a power-hungry baseline poet who treats the lines like destiny. Their presence did more than raise pulses—it sharpened the evening’s silhouette. Guests drifted from curated food stations to the ping-pong table where brave mortals traded spins with the pros, then floated back to smart cocktails and top-ranked pours. Somewhere between the laughter and the lobs, a mother-of-pearl spoon found its way to my hand—an extra dollop of caviar delivered with a smile and a conspiratorial wink. Proper fuel for a winning set.

The party’s clout rested on the hotel’s pedigree. The Pierre, A Taj Hotel is not merely elegant; it is prestige incarnate—nearly a century of white-gloved service, Les Clefs d’Or precision, and ballrooms that have hosted New York’s most unforgettable nights. The patio glowed at that gold-to-violet hour when the city looks privately lit just for you. It is impossible to stand there and not feel the featherweight of history: 1930 glamour, remixed with a wicked clean backhand.

Smash Bash has never been just another party. It is an access pass with manners. The proximity to the athletes—those private moments where a grip change becomes gospel or a grin becomes lore—creates a glamour that doesn’t need to scream. Two lucky attendees left with trophy tokens: a racket signed by Ludmila Samsonova and a signed tee from Alexander Bublik—proof that a perfect night can fit in your tote.

After the patio encore, I did what any civilized spectator would do: slipped into the bar for a victory lap—a lovely jazz duo holding the room in a gentle swing and an excellent martini, bone-cold and exact, just how I like it. Consider it The Pierre’s unofficial fifth set: quieter, moodier, completely irresistible.

Tennis people will tell you the game is geometry plus nerve. Smash Bash adds a third variable: style. The Pierre uses it like a precision instrument—seasonal fare with restraint, cocktails with memory, service so polished it disappears. Bublik’s mischief and Yastremska’s ferocity gave the night its pulse; The Pierre gave it its poise. It felt less like an event and more like a tradition renewing itself in public—intimate yet spectacular, playful yet exacting, luxurious without apology.