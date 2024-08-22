Watching the trends in art heading into the fall

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As we step into the fall, the art world stands at the brink of revolution; the old is crumbling to make way for the audacious.

The canvas, once a mere backdrop, is now the arena where the future of visual culture is fought. Art, at its most unfiltered, is the alchemy of the human condition—a sudden burst of consciousness pinned down on canvas like a butterfly under glass. It’s where the ephemeral becomes permanent, where the nebulous stirrings of thought, emotion, and ideology are captured in vibrant hues and bold forms.

With the resurgence of Neo-Rococo, the importance of color theory, and a bold new era of abstraction on the horizon, we’re amid a metamorphosis that requires more than just a passing glance—it demands a collector’s keen eye and a sharp mind ready to seize the moment. After all, to collect art now is to claim a piece of history in the making, to anchor oneself in the relentless tide of change

The Power of Color: Beyond the Surface

Color is more than a visual experience; it is a language that speaks directly to the soul. It is the chemical ingredient that can evoke joy, sorrow, passion, or tranquility. In the fall of 2024, color theory takes center stage as artists increasingly recognize the power of chromatic choices to convey complex narratives and evoke emotional responses. (Artist Jill Cunniff comes to mind.)

Understanding color theory is essential for any art lover or collector. It’s not just about the hues chosen by the artist but the relationships between those hues—the harmony or tension created by complementary, analogous, or contrasting colors. The vibrancy of a well-executed color palette can electrify a canvas, while the subtlety of a monochromatic scheme can evoke a haunting stillness. As we move into the fall, expect to see a more sophisticated use of color, where artists challenge traditional boundaries and explore the psychological impact of their palettes.

The Neo-Rococo Revival: A Return to Elegance and Extravagance

As Artnet recently predicted, the art world will see a revival of Neo-Rococo—a movement that, at first glance, might seem like an anachronistic indulgence, yet upon deeper inspection, reveals a profound commentary on our contemporary world. The original Rococo style, with its ornate elegance and intricate detail, was a reaction to the grandeur of Baroque, emphasizing lightness, playfulness, and whimsy. The Neo-Rococo revival, however, is not merely about a return to aesthetic excess; it is a reinterpretation of opulence in a world where luxury and accessibility coexist in an uneasy tension.

This revival speaks to our collective longing for beauty in a time of chaos. The intricate scrolls, lush pastels, and gilded flourishes of Neo-Rococo offer a visual escape, yet also provoke a dialogue about the role of art in an era dominated by technology and rapid consumption. As you navigate the galleries this fall, look for works that not only embrace the decorative elements of Rococo but also critique or subvert them, using the past to comment on the present.

The New Age of Abstract: Chaos and Clarity

Abstract art has always reflected the internal rather than the external world. It is the language of the subconscious, where form and color are liberated from the constraints of realism. In this new age of abstract art, there is a palpable shift toward what can be described as “structured chaos.” This is a time when artists are increasingly engaging with the tension between control and spontaneity, order and disorder.

The new abstraction is less about pure expressionism and more about the interplay of intention and accident. This is seen in the works of artists who merge meticulous geometric patterns with wild, gestural brushstrokes, or who juxtapose organic shapes with rigid lines. The result is art that challenges the viewer to find clarity within chaos, to discern meaning in the midst of apparent randomness.

Navigating the Changing Trends

As the leaves turn and the art world shifts into its fall season, there is a sense of both anticipation and uncertainty. The importance of color theory, the revival of Neo-Rococo, and the new age of abstraction are not just trends—they are reflections of the deeper currents shaping our society. To engage with art in this moment is to engage with these currents, to recognize the canvas as a mirror of our collective consciousness.

Artists to watch this season include Neo abstract expressionist artist Clarence James, who is set to unveil his new collection on September 26th at DTR Modern Gallery and Hunt Slonem, who continues to shine light on gilded grandeur. Other artists to pay attention to include the brilliant NYC based Francesca DiMattio and the dynamic Flora Yukhnovich.

