Thief pretends to have gun while robbing Kips Bay restaurant: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As if restaurants weren’t suffering enough during the COVID-19 pandemic, one eatery in Kips Bay was held up last week by a purportedly armed robber, police reported.

The NYPD released on Sunday video footage of the crook behind the Jan. 13 caper, which took place at about 8 p.m. inside the Kaylee restaurant at 115 East 27th St.

Law enforcement sources said the crook walked into the restaurant and approached the counter, where a 19-year-old man worked. The suspect then moved behind the counter and confronted the worker while feigning to have a weapon, demanding property.

According to police, the suspect then removed the restaurant’s cash register, valued at $400, exited the store and fled in an unknown direction.

The robbery was reported to the 13th Precinct. No one was injured.

Cops described the suspect as a man between 20 and 30 years of age. He’s shown on the video wearing a black knit hat, a dark-colored surgical mask, a blue scarf, a black jacket, grey gloves, black pants and red shoes while carrying a white Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) tote bag.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.