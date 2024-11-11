Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Thousands of spectators, waving American flags, lined 5th Avenue on Nov. 11 to pay tribute to the country’s heroes at the 105th annual Veterans Day Parade.

The largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation stepped off at 26th Street and 5th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Over 20,000 former military members representing every military branch marched up “America’s most patriotic mile” to 47th Street among a sea of red, white, and blue. The parade showcased veterans organizations, military units, marching bands, floats, vintage military vehicles, and youth cadets, commemorating all eras of service.

While the parade -produced by the United War Veterans Council- pays homage to all military branches, this year’s featured service branch was the United States Marine Corps.

Fittingly, this year’s grand marshal was Dakota Meyer, a retired United States Marine and Medal of Honor recipient. Meyer is the second-youngest living recipient of the Medal of Honor and the first living United States Marine in 38 years to receive the honor, which was awarded to him by then-President Barack Obama in 2011.

Meyer enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2006 and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. On Sept. 8, 2009, Meyer, at the time 21 years old, defied orders by going into the “killing zone” after he had learned that three US Marines, a US Navy corpsman, and Afghan soldiers went missing after being ambushed by 50 insurgents. For six hours, Meyer conducted five successive missions and helped save the lives of many American and Afghan troops. He also found the bodies of four missing men, who he moved to a safer area with the help of friendly Afghan soldiers.

Retired United States Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant John Escalante and Mercedes Elias, CEO of AmeriVet Securities, served as this year’s honorary Grand Marshals.

Queens resident Jessica Colon attended the parade with her friend and former Marine Marshall Lincoln.

While she never joined the military, she told amNewYork Metro it was important to show support for the brave women and men defending this country.

“I am extremely grateful for them and all they have done and are willing to do,” Colon said.

Lincoln joined the Marines because he was starting life on the wrong path, and the military service gave him courage, discipline, and strength.

“I think joining any branch of service sets you up to grow and become the man or woman you’re supposed to be as you get older,” Lincoln said.