Aug, 18: Police sources reported that the object appeared to be rolled-up pieces of paper and ripped-up magazine. Cops believe the object was placed in the area purposely to create panic.

State prosecutors charged a Bronx man Thursday with allegedly placing an imitation pipe bomb outside the NYPD’s Times Square substation last month, forcing an evacuation of the busy tourist hub for more than an hour.

Desean Maryat, 26, was indicted in New York State Supreme Court on one felony count of placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the first degree and one misdemeanor count of making a threat of mass harm, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Friday.

“As alleged, Desean Maryat placed an imitation pipe bomb that forced police to clear the Crossroads of the World for more than an hour on a busy Monday morning,” said DA Bragg. “He specifically chose to target the door of the NYPD’s Times Square substation, grinding officers’ movements to a halt. Thankfully, the NYPD’s Bomb Squad responded and moved efficiently to ensure everyone’s safety and allow visitors and commuters alike to return to Times Square.”

According to prosecutors, around 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 18, Maryat placed a cylindrical object wrapped in cardboard and tape — “designed to imitate a pipe bomb” — against the front doors of the NYPD substation at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue. The placement prevented anyone from entering or exiting without disturbing the object, prosecutors said.

Police shut down West 42nd to West 44th streets between Broadway and Seventh Avenue as the Bomb Squad investigated. After more than an hour, authorities determined that the device was not functional. No injuries were reported.

Maryat returned to the scene about four hours later and was arrested, police said. At the time, he was on probation for an assault conviction, as amNewYork previously reported.

The 26-year-old is being represented by the Legal Aid Society. His attorney declined to comment.