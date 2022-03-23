Trio of thieves sought for robbing Gramercy salon and assaulting an employee who tried to stop them

The NYPD is looking for a trio that robbed a Gramercy beauty salon and assaulted an employee on their way out.

According to police, at 2:41 p.m. on March 19 three unknown individuals tried to enter the salon, located at 29 East 19th Street, through a secondary entrance that was locked before entering through the main entrance. Once inside, the suspects took items from the shelves and tried to leave without paying for the merchandise, valued at $3,129.

A female employee tried to stop the thieves, but she was kicked in the groin by one of the suspects, causing minor pain.

The NYPD released video of the suspects taken from inside the store:

