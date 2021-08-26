Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With the US Open tennis tournament getting underway in Queens next week, why not live it up like a grand slam champion while enjoying it?

The Benjamin Hotel in the heart of Midtown Manhattan is offering a one-of-a-kind “Serving Up New York” hotel package that includes tickets to the tournament, luxurious accommodations and a meet-and-greet with some of the best tennis players in the world.

The hotel package includes a one-night stay in one of The Benjamin Hotel’s one-bedroom suites as well as a pair of tickets to the U.S. Open for either Aug. 31 or Sept. 2.

Book a suite for Aug. 31 and you’ll have the opportunity to take part in a meet-and-greet with tournament participants Karen Khachanov or Jessica Pegula. There’s also a meet-and-greet with Khachanov (depending on his schedule) for Sept. 2 guests, but regardless, those who book a suite that day will receive an autographed tennis racquet.

Both packages offer car service to and from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, and champagne in your suite. You’ll also get access to world-class amenities in Midtown.

The Aug. 31 suite package costs $699, while the Sept. 2 package goes for $799.

Learn more about the specials by visiting thebenjamin.com/offers/serving-up-new-york. To book a suite, email andrea.lopiccolo@denihan.com.

The Benjamin Hotel is located at 125 East 50th St. and is located three blocks from Rockefeller Center and about an 11-minute walk from Grand Central Station.