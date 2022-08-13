SEE IT: Brutish bandit robs senior at knifepoint in Financial District

Cops are looking for a teenage bandit who brutally attacked a man more than four times his own age in a Financial District robbery last weekend.

On Friday, the NYPD released video footage of the incident that occurred in front of 55 Exchange Place at about 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 7.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect — later identified as Diego Diaz, 19, of Sands Street in Brooklyn — approached the 84-year-old male victim and demanded money from him.

Seconds later, as shown in the video, Diaz allegedly shoved the man to the pavement and engaged him in a physical struggle.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect displayed a knife and forcibly removed the victim’s watch and cellphone, valued at a combined $900.

Following the attack, police noted, Diaz allegedly fled the scene on foot eastbound along Exchange Place.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct. EMS treated the victim at the scene for his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or Diaz’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.