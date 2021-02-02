Violent man stabbed two people on Midtown street in middle of snowstorm: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the violent man who stabbed two people in the back on a Midtown street during Monday’s major snowstorm.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 11:56 a.m. on Feb. 1 in front of 525 8th Ave., near West 36th Street.

According to police, the two victims — a man and a woman, both aged 31 — were in front of the location when the attacker, who exited from a gray four-door sedan, approached them.

Authorities said the perpetrator stabbed both victims in the back with a sharp object. Sources familiar with the investigation said it appeared to be a random attack, as the victims did not know their attacker.

Following the assault, cops said, the stabber retreated to his sedan, which then left the location amid the snowfall. Police released video of the perpetrator fleeing the scene on Monday night.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the incident. Both victims are now in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Cops described the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.