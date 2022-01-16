Washington Heights man shot dead in apartment building lobby

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives in Washington Heights are looking for the gunman who shot dead a 44-year-old man in his apartment building lobby early on Sunday morning.

Lamar Brown, 44, lived on third floor of 501 West 176th St., and was gunned down inside the building’s main entrance area at about 1:56 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Brown unconscious and unresponsive at the location, with a bullet wound to his abdomen.

EMS rushed the victim to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this point, police did not provide information about a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the killer.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.