Woman found fatally bludgeoned in bathtub of East Harlem apartment

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found fatally bludgeoned in a bathtub in East Harlem on Friday evening.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct made the gruesome discovery while conducting a wellness check inside an apartment at 162 East 100th St. at about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Police gained access to the apartment and walked inside the bathroom, where they found the fully-clothed, 56-year-old woman in the bathtub. Authorities said she had suffered head trauma, and was unconscious and unresponsive.

Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

The victim’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.