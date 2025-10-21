Cops searching for woman after newborn girl found abandoned at Midtown subway station

The NYPD released this image of a woman they say they want to question after a newborn baby girl was found abandoned inside Penn Station on Oct. 20

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for questioning after a newborn baby girl was found abandoned inside the 34th Street-Penn Station subway station on Monday morning.

Police said the infant, who still had her umbilical cord attached, was discovered around 9:04 a.m. on Oct. 20 on the southbound 1 train platform, wrapped in a blanket.

According to police sources, a good Samaritan spotted the baby lying in the underpass and quickly notified a nearby officer. The officer followed the witness to the child and called for assistance.

Officers transported the newborn in a patrol car to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for evaluation, and the newborn was reported to be awake and responsive. The baby appeared to have just been born, per police sources.

Investigators believe the woman spotted on surveillance footage that the NYPD released Monday may have left the baby there before leaving the station and fleeing on foot.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with endangering the welfare of a child.

Under New York State’s Abandoned Infant Protection Act, parents may surrender a newborn up to 30 days old without facing charges if the baby is left safely at a designated location such as a hospital, police station, or firehouse.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the woman’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.