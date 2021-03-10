Woman questioned in death of senior man found fatally cut inside Inwood apartment | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are questioning a woman about the death of a 71-year-old man who was found with lacerations about his body inside an Inwood apartment early Wednesday morning.

Officers from the 34th Precinct made the grisly discovery while responding to a 911 call for assistance at 2:34 a.m. on March 10 inside the residence on Seaman Avenue between West 207th and Isham Streets in Inwood.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers located the unconscious man inside a second-floor apartment with numerous lacerations about his body.

Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. His body was subsequently transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said the 27-year-old woman, who was at the scene when police arrived, was taken into custody as a “person of interest” in the case. Detectives have not yet established her connection to the victim.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.