New YorkNews

Tropical Storm Isaias begins battering New York City, closing beaches and causing damage

Todd Maisel
August 4, 2020
Tropical storm Isaias hit New York City, first closing all beaches, but a lifeguard stands at his post anyway. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Tropical Storm Isaias began wreaking havoc on New York City Tuesday morning, closing all beaches, flooding streets, causing trees to collapse and manhole transformers to blow in various boroughs.

City officials have already taken some precautions by erecting storm dams for Lower Manhattan, though the storm surge was not expected to require them at this time.

Storm barriers called Tiger Dams, were erected along South Street to protect the downtown financial district from an approaching tropical storm that will bring tides above flood levels. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

City beaches were closed today, signs already posted along beaches, especially in the Rockaways where even the surfers pulled out.

Tropical storm Isaias hit New York City, first closing all beaches. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
“It’s just too choppy to surf any more,” said one dedicated boarder, carrying his surfboard along the boardwalk.

City lifeguards remained on duty, all darning orange raincoats, a few taking refuge under makeshift lean-twos on their lifeguard stands. Some intrepid beachgoers were walking on the beach, one woman commenting, “the wind and the air feel so good.”

Another man running on the boardwalk smiled as he ran in the rain. “You must think I’m crazy,” he quipped.

In Brooklyn, several trees were already down on vehicles, one on 2nd Street in Sunset Park – one reported minor injury reported at this time. Officials caution residents to watch for falling trees and branches, especially where large trees are located. Firefighters were also dealing with blown manholes in Williamsburg — several transformers had blown from the water flowing into the mains.

Tropical storm Isaias hit New York City, branches down on Fillmore Avenue in Marine Park took down power lines and damaged a car. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Police reports say that parts of the Belt Parkway are already flooded, mostly right lanes where drains are becoming clogged by debris.

There are also fears that the storm might spawn tornadoes later Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tree down on New York Avenue knocked out power, damaged vehicles. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

The five boroughs and much of the tri-state area are under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Aug. 4. The area remains under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood advisory.

AM Metro New York will be updating every few hours today. Stay tuned.

