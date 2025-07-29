MIDTOWN MASS SHOOTING: Rudin Management associate Julia Hyman among dead

Rudin Management associate Julia Hyman was among those dead in Monday’s Midtown mass shooting.

Hyman is the latest to be identified in 27-year-old Shane Tamura’s murder spree that shocked the world on Monday inside of 345 Park Ave. Police believe the shooter, who emerged from a Black BMW planned on heading to NFL headquarters but mistakenly got off on the 33rd floor at Rudin Management where he mercilessly gunned Hyman down.

Hyman was a 2020 Cornell Graduate, according to her LinkedIn profile. The same profile also indicated that she had worked at Rubin for the past 9 months.

She is joined in the death toll by NYPD Officer Didarul Islam who was working a security detail at the building, 32BJ SEIU security officer Aland Etienne, and Blackstone Wesley LePatner. NFL Craig Clementi was wounded but is expected to survive.

Police confirmed that Tamura left several suicide notes outlining gripes with the NFL over CTE and begging for his his brain to be studied.

“CTE, study my brain, please,” one of the notes read. Tamura killed himself on the same floor where he shot Hyman.