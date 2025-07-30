The rifle recovered at the scene of the Midtown mass shooting on July 28, 2025.

The Midtown mass shooting suspect had purchased the weapon he used in the killing and the vehicle he used to drive cross country from his supervisor, named in the suicide note, amNewYork has learned.

According to police sources, NYPD detectives who traveled to Las Vegas say they have determined the identity of the man whom Shane Tamura referenced in a suicide note located in his wallet after he went on the now-infamous rampage inside 345 Park Ave. on Monday. Police say Tamura killed four people, including a police officer, before taking his own life.

“CTE, study my brain, please. I’m sorry. Tell Rick, I’m sorry,” part of the first note read. amNewYork has been able to identify the individual named as Rick Ackley.

Police sources said Wednesday that Ackley worked as Tamura’s supervisor at the Horseshoe Las Vegas casino and was the one who sold him the AR-15 rifle and the BMW he used to travel to the Big Apple. This information is contrary to previous reports, which noted that Tamura had allegedly received the weapon fully assembled. He made the purchase for $1,400.

Ackley himself bought the weapon legally, but the legality of his selling it to Tamura remains unclear, police sources said. Ackley has not yet been charged with a crime and is described as being “cooperative.”

Medication in mass shooting suspect’s apartment

Police sources also confirmed on Wednesday that they searched the shooter’s studio apartment, during which they found several bottles of medication in his name.

“There was one anti-inflammatory, one anti-epileptic, one anti-psychotic,” the source said.

Law enforcement sources also revealed that they discovered another suicide note in which Tamura appeared to address his parents.

In addition to the note and medication, investigators also discovered an empty handgun box belonging to the revolver that was later found in the BMW. A rifle tripod, a single rifle round, and 100 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Cops have also retained a search warrant for Tamura’s locker at the Horseshoe and are awaiting warrants to search his cellphones.

More information is also emerging regarding his ride from Las Vegas to New York.

Police sources said Tamura received two calls during the ride: one on July 27 while he was in Illinois, and another on July 28 when he was in New Jersey. Authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the callers.

Additional details

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry and NYPD Chief of Department John Chell appeared on Fox’s 5 Good Day New York where they detailed more heartbreaking details from the day of the shooting.

According to Daughty, unarmed security guard Aland Etienne attempted to save lives even after being shot.

“You had the security guard that after he got shot, he was trying to crawl to hit the button to recall the elevators so the elevators wouldn’t go to the top floor,” Daughtry said.

The police brass also detailed their walkout of the crime scene, detailing the blood and spent shell casings.

“AR-15 rounds being fired all over the place,” Chell said. “This is not a normal event, and we lost four great New Yorkers.”