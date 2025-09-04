Midtown rape attempt: More images released of suspect who attacked nail salon employee

Police have released more surveillance images of the man who attempted to viciously rape a store employee in Midtown on Monday.

Police have released more surveillance images of the man who attempted to viciously rape a nail salon employee in Midtown on Monday.

The new images show the sex offender in more detail as cops seek the public’s aid to track him down for the vicious evening assault on Sept. 1.

Law enforcement sources report that the sicko let himself into a nail salon on West 36th Street and Broadway at around 6 p.m. Labor Day. The business had closed for the day, but cops said the door was left unlocked, and the suspect walked inside.

Police sources say the fiend then lunged at a 34-year-old employee and grabbed her by the arm before pulling her into a back room. There, he threw her to the ground and launched his attack, biting her and attempting to rip off her pants and underwear.

During the assault, sources say the victim was able to grab a nearby object and fight him off.

The suspect fled before he could complete the sickening act.

Meanwhile, EMS rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and listed in stable condition.

The perpetrator was last seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants. Sources said he was also seen wearing a hat when he entered the nail salon, but did not appear to have it on when he fled.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.