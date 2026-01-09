The NYPD is searching for a suspect who slashed a man in Midtown.

According to police, at 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 2, the victim, a 28-year-old man, was near 34th Street and 7th Avenue when he was slashed in the arm by an unknown suspect. The suspect then fled the scene on foot headed toward West 38th Street.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical but stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black jacket, and black pants, and carrying a blue book bag.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.